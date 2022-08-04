India
    DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile from Arjun tank

    New Delhi, Aug 04: Indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) were successfully test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by DRDO and Indian Army at KK Ranges with support of Armoured Corps Centre & School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar.

    The missiles hit with precision and successfully defeated the targets at two different ranges. The all-indigenous Laser Guided ATGM employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.

    ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability & is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun. With today's trials, consistency of ATGM's capability to engage targets from min to max range has been established successfully

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO and Indian Army for the successful performance of the Laser Guided ATGMs. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the test firing of Laser Guided ATGMs.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 19:21 [IST]
    X