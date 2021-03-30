Ramji in Dr Ambedkar's name: ‘An attempt to gain cheap popularity', says Mayawati

Samajwadi Party to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti after friendship with Mayawati

After ‘Ramji’, now a saffron statue of Dr Ambedkar in UP

‘Our daughters will definitely get justice’: Modi on Kathua, Unnao rapes

Ambedkar Jayanti: 10 facts you should know about 'Architect of Indian constitution'

Dr. Ambedkar’s statue found damaged in UP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ballia, Mar 30: A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was found damaged at a village here, leading to a protest by members of the local Dalit community, police said on Tuesday.

The statue in Khunta village was vandalised by some "anti-social elements" in the early hours of Monday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bilthara Road, Sarvesh Yadav said.

The SDM and police officials pacified the protesters, assuring that a new statue would be installed at the earliest.

A case was lodged at Bhimpura Police Station against unknown persons, on a complaint from Ambedkar Committee president Sunil Kumar, under relevant sections of the law, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

In December last year, a statue of Ambedkar was found damaged in Sikanderpur area of the district.