    Dr. Ambedkar’s statue found damaged in UP

    By
    |

    Ballia, Mar 30: A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was found damaged at a village here, leading to a protest by members of the local Dalit community, police said on Tuesday.

    The statue in Khunta village was vandalised by some "anti-social elements" in the early hours of Monday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bilthara Road, Sarvesh Yadav said.

    Dr. Ambedkar’s statue found damaged in UP
    Representational Image

    The SDM and police officials pacified the protesters, assuring that a new statue would be installed at the earliest.

    A case was lodged at Bhimpura Police Station against unknown persons, on a complaint from Ambedkar Committee president Sunil Kumar, under relevant sections of the law, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

    In December last year, a statue of Ambedkar was found damaged in Sikanderpur area of the district.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 13:13 [IST]
