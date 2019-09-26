Doval in Srinagar: Analysing the situation before the big event on October 31

New Delhi, Sep 26: National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval took stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir during his visit. He arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday amidst several intelligence inputs suggesting that Pakistan is upping the ante and would look to carry out strikes in J&K.

There was an orange alert that was issued after the intelligence reported that 8 terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad would look to strike at an airbase. Further, the Punjab Police found that drones from Pakistan had dropped off arms and ammunition at the border. It was also found that the arms were to be smuggled into J&K.

Doval's visit to Srinagar covers several aspects. First and foremost it is about the heightened security threats that have been emerging. Further, he also took stock of the security situation ahead of October 31, when J&K and Ladakh would be officially made as Union Territories.

Last week there was also discussions on whether or not to restore mobile services in J&K. There were reviews on further easing curbs and it was said that mobile services may be restored before the end of this month. An officer had told OneIndia that they are looking into this and all efforts are being made to restore mobile services.

While the administration is keen on restoring mobile services, it would take some time before a decision on the restoration of the internet is taken. We would like to analyse the situation before restoring internet services, the official also said.

A Home Ministry official said that in the current scenario, with the threat perception from Pakistan based terrorists being high, it would not be advisable to restore internet services. Internet has remained suspended in J&K from August 4 onwards, a day before the decision to abrogate Article 370 was announced.

While security has been tight, the government towards the end of August decided to ease curbs further. A decision on restoring landline telephone services in most parts of the Valley had also been taken.