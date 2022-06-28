YouTube
    Don’t waste your vote on Congress says Owaisi

    Jabalpur, Jun 28: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Congress is a "spent force" in the country and people shouldn't waste their vote on that party.

    He also alleged the BJP-led NDA government was failing to check Chinese intrusion into the Indian territory, news agency PTI reported.

    Don’t waste your vote on Congress says Owaisi
    AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

    "Congress has become a spent force in the country. It has lost its existence, don't waste your vote on it," Mr Owaisi said while addressing a public meeting to drum up support for the party candidates contesting the upcoming municipal elections in MP.

    The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimee (AIMIM) is contesting its maiden municipal elections in some parts of Madhya Pradesh.

    Taking a dig at the NDA government, he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on the border and check Chinese aggression as that country is clandestinely encroaching upon the Indian land.

    He said Muslims are lagging in every sphere according to the report of the All India Survey of Education.

    "I want to ask the Congress and the BJP who is responsible for this? If you all don't come up as a political force nothing will change," he told the audience.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 9:15 [IST]
    X