    New Delhi, Apr 07: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the government has not taken a decision on extending the lockdown yet and asked the people and responsible authorities to stop making any speculations about the extension of the lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14.

    Don’t speculate, no decision yet on extending coronavirus lockdown: Health Ministry

    Cabinet secretary has already issued a clarification denying extension of lockdown. It is true that states are asking for extension, as and when decision is taken after discussions, we will let you know, said Lav Agarwal.

    Earlier, speculations were rife that the government may extend the nationwide coronavirus lockdown beyond April 14 as a lot of state governments as well as experts are requesting the Central government to do so.

    India is currently under the 21-day lockdown since March 25, with only essential services exempted, to contain the fast-spreading virus, which has claimed more than 75,800 lives and afflicted over 13.5 lakh people across 183 countries.

    "A lot of state governments as well as experts are requesting Central Government to extend the lockdown. The Central government is thinking in this direction," reports said quoting sources.

    Centre contemplates extension of lockdown, following request by states

    The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked countrymen to be ready for a long battle against the coronavirus pandemic, and exhorted people to not feel tired or defeated while and expressing confidence the country will emerge victorious in its fight.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 17:26 [IST]
    X