Don’t let your electricity bill discourage you from switching on the AC this summer

The Indian summer not only brings in the unbearable heat, power cuts, and water shortage but also strikes quite heavily on the monthly budgets of an average Indian household. A stark increase in the electricity bill amount is observed in this season as compared to the rest of the year. This increase has a direct correlation with the increase in the daily usage of consumer durables, with air conditioner (AC) accounting for majority of this consumption spread. As the heat rises, so does the use of an AC. These months are also the peak season where the families decide to either set aside savings or explore financing options to purchase an AC. The monthly household budgets are thus rejigged and involuntarily set higher due to the high electricity bills.

But do not let this arithmetic cycle of the AC MRP, and the large electricity bills that come along, discourage you from using this much needed cooling equipment. Purchase the correct machine, use the most suitable financial option and follow some easy power saving steps to cut down those electricity-billing figures.

Think long term and make the apt AC choice:

A BEE-rated AC model is the most fitting option, also the star rating of the AC makes a considerable difference. A 5 - star AC will save you a sizable sum compared to a 3 - star or 4 - star AC. Also cost-saving viability of an Inverter AC is higher compared to that of a Split AC or a Window AC. Though one will spend more during the purchase time, the Inverter AC uses up to 0.59 less power units per hour that saves a huge amount over the months and years.

Some handy steps to optimize your air conditioner consumption:

Choose an AC with the right capacity that will suit the size of the room.

Set the temperature at a moderate level, the cooler the temperature you set, the higher the power an AC consumes.

Switch off the AC from the main switch; it reduces the consumption of standby power.

Use the principle of minimalism, less stuffy the room is, less power will the AC consume.

Switch off the AC at regular intervals, once the cooling is set, don't hesitate to use a mix of ceiling fans and the AC.

Suitable Finance Options:

