Don't get misled by rumours: Jamia Millia University VC Najma Akhtar to students

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Friday urged the university students not be misled by any rumours. In a letter to students, she assured that the varsity is with them and will provide them with "full financial and emotional support".

The university's students have been at the forefront of the protest against the amended citizenship law.

Akhtar had called the police's entry in campus on December 15 "condemnable" and had called for a judicial inquiry into the

Despite Internet curbs, travel restrictions and freezing cold, hundreds of people thronged the roads outside Jamia Milia Islamia continuing with their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This was the fifth day of protests outside the university after over 50 students were injured in a police crackdown following violence during a demonstration on Sunday.

The protesters, including university students, locals and children, took out small marches carrying posters, banners and tricolours. Some of them formed human chains on both the sides of the road to ensure that traffic movement was not affected.