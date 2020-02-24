  • search
    Donald Trump's visit to India won't make any difference: Shiv Sena

    Mumbai, Feb 24: Maharashtra's Shiv Sena on Monday said that the 36-hour-long journey of the US President Donald Trump in the country won't make 'an iota of difference' in the lives of poor and middle-class Indians.

    While leaving for India, Trump has said he is going to discuss business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which makes it clear that his trip is aimed at boosting US trade, the Sena said.

    "There won't be an iota of difference in the lives of the poor and middle-class people in India due to Trump's visit. Then where is the question of people being appreciative or enthusiastic of his tour," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece, Saamana said.

    "If there is any eagerness about Trump's visit, it may be in Ahmedabad, where he lands first," the Sena said. More than the Trump visit the talk is about how walls were built to hide slums along the road he will traverse, the editorial said.

    "It is reported that Trump will touch upon the issue of curbs on religious freedom in India. These are our internal issues. This country is run by people elected democratically and they don't need guidance from any outsider on this," it said.

    "Trump should instead indulge in 'tourism' of Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi," the editorial said.

    Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to greet President Trump in Ahmedabad for a road show leading to the rally at the huge stadium which has a capacity to accommodate 110,000 spectators.

    After his mega rally and road show in Ahmedabad and a stopover in Agra to see the Taj Mahal on February 24, Trump will hold official meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi the next day.

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:26 [IST]
