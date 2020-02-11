Donald Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: US President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25. The same was announced by the White House.

Trump will visit New Delhi and Gujarat. "The trip will further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership & highlight the strong & enduring bonds between the American & Indian people," the White House tweeted.

Meanwhile, preparations are on for a grand event that would be held at Ahmedabad. The visit by Trump is significant in the wake of Pakistan trying to rake up the issue of Article 370 at the UN. Pakistan is being backed by China, but the two nations have not had much success so far with other foreign nations on the issue.

US Army officer who testified at Trump impeachment loses W House job

Sources said that Trump would stay at the ITC Maurya. During his visit, the emphasis would be on a trade deal. China and Iran would also be discussed during the visit, the official also said.

Meanwhile, a grand event on the lines of the Howdy Modi is expected to take place at Ahmedabad. During his visit, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to sign a short term trade deal. This is aimed at granting US companies more access to Indian markets and also restore the trade benefits for India that were withdrawn last year.

The timing of the visit would, however, depend on the timing of the trial by the US Senate. The trial is expected to commence this week and would determine whether Trump would be removed from office or not.

India’s ambassador presents his credentials to President Trump at White House

It may be recalled that Trump had expressed his inability to take part in the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in 2018. While the timeline of the visit this year is not exactly known, the official cited above said that they are working out a mutually convenient date.

In November last year, Trump while responding to a question on the invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "He wants me to go there."

"I will be going at some point to India," he had also said.