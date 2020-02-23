Donald Trump India Visit: Full Schedule

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 23: US President Donald Trump is all set to embark on a two-day India visit and his schedule is jam-packed. Starting from addressing 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad to visiting Taj Mahal in Agra, President Trump has a lot on his plate during his stay in India.

Here is a detailed schedule of what Donald Trump will be doing on his visit to India.

Monday, February 24, 2020

1140 hours

Arrival: Ahmedabad

Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

Photo Op: Official only

1215 hours

Sabarmati Ashram

Venue: Sabarmati (Ahmedabad)

Photo Op: Official Only

1305 hours

Namaste Trump Event

Venue: Motera Stadium

Photo Op: Registered Media - Registered media is requested to reach Regional Information Office, Barack no-3, Polytechnic compound, Ambavadi, Panjarapol, Ahmedabad at 7.00 am in the morning on February 24, where facility has been provided for proceeding to the venue.

1530 hours

Emplane for Agra

1645 hours

Arrive Agra

Venue: Air Force Station, Agra

Photo Op: Official Only

1715 hours

Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal

Venue: Taj Mahal

Photo Op: Official Only

1845 hours

Emplane for Delhi

1930 hours

Arrive Delhi

Venue: Air Force Station, Palam

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB card only)

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

1000 hours

Ceremonial Reception

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)

1030 hours

Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

Venue: Rajghat

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)

1100 hours

Meeting with Prime Minister

Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)

Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)

1240 hours

Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement

Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)

Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)

1930 hours

Meeting with Rashtrapati Ji

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

Photo Op: Official Only

2200 hours

Emplane