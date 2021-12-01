Don’t want to get vaccinated? It could cost you more in these 4 states

New Delhi, Dec 01: The Omicron variant of coronavirus, WHICH might be more easily transmitted than the Delta variant has sent shocking waves across the globe.

Stock markets swooned, some public gatherings got cancelled, and countries across the globe suspended incoming flights after scientists worldwide scramble to assess its multiple mutations.

Over the weekend, the list of countries that have spotted the new variant in travelers grew to 20. The variant appears to have a high number of mutations, about 30 in the coronavirus' spike protein, which could affect how easily it spreads to people.

Omicron has reignited global debate on vaccine distribution, virus mutation, and immunity against new virus strains.

Some experts have suggested the emergence of a new strain could be a result of low levels of vaccine coverage in developing nations.

Kerala

The Kerala government has decided not to provide free Covid treatment to people who are still reluctant to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The CM, in a COVID review meeting, said the government will not pay for the treatment of those who become COVID positive without receiving the vaccine.

Those who are unable to get vaccinated due to diseases, allergies, etc. should produce a government doctor's certificate.

Madhya Pradesh

The district administration in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa has decided that the alcohol will be served at the liquor stores to only those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Alcohol will be sold at the liquor stores to only those people who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine," ANI quoted Khandwa District Excise Officer RP Kirar as saying.

However, the official clarified that it's not required to show the vaccination certificate and just a verbal assurance is enough as they believe in utmost honesty in tippler.

Karnataka

Amid Omicron scare, Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended restricting access to public facilities and government benefits, such as ration and pension, for the unvaccinated residents.

It also suggested only fully vaccinated adults should be allowed to use public facilities such as public transport, metro trains, hotels, shopping complexes and malls, cinemas and auditorium, swimming pools, gardens and parks, libraries, factories and exhibitions.

Maharashtra

No unvaccinated commuters will be able to board public transportation in Thane. "Initially, those with single doses will be allowed, but gradually full vaccination, like for the local trains, would be required. Passengers will be asked to flash the first Covid vaccination certificate while those fully vaccinated can also show their universal travel pass to travel," said Thane civic officials.