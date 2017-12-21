Don’t sell books from private publishers, sell only NCERT books: CBSE tells schools

New Delhi, Dec 21: In an attempt to control rampant commercialisation of education, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is promoting sell of affordable books published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The NCERT, an autonomous organisation under the government of India, publishes textbooks for the board.

Reports say the CBSE has issued warning against schools affiliated to the board from selling books from private publishers on their premises.

"The schools can open small outlets on their premises only to sell NCERT books and other stationery items. They are not allowed to sell any book from private publishers," the board said in a communication to schools.

"Selling books other than those from the NCERT will be considered a violation and will attract action against the school. Parents are free to buy textbooks and stationery items from either the shop on school premises or vendors outside," it added.

Amending its earlier directive, the CBSE in August allowed schools to open shops on their premises to sell NCERT books, stationery and other material required by students.

The board had earlier asked managements to not run schools as "commercial establishments" and stop selling books and uniforms on their premises.

The parents across the country have welcomed the latest rule issued by the CBSE to thousands of its affiliated schools.

"Education has become very expensive, these days. Parents are forced to buy books, uniforms and stationaries from shops and outlets prescribed by school managements.

"By making it mandatory for CBSE-affiliated schools to sell only NCERT books, which are generally cheaper than the ones published by private players, the CBSE has taken the right step to end commercialisation of education," said Bindu Nair, a parent whose two sons study in a CBSE-affilaited school in Delhi.

OneIndia News