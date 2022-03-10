YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 10: Despite the numbers favouring the BJP heavily, Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav has told his party workers not to pay heed to television trends.

    Don’t pay heed to trends: Difference in 100 seats just 500 votes says SP
    Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

    He said that the party will form the government and the party workers should stay firm.

    The difference in 100 seats is close to 500 votes in the trends of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.This is an appeal to the workers, office bearers and leaders of Samajwadi Party alliance to maintain vigilance, the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet.

    The BJP is poised to win over 250 seats in Goa, while the SP is currently ahead in 136. The BSP is ahead in 2, while the Congress and others in 1 and 2 respectively.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 14:05 [IST]
    X