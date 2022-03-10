Improvement in law and order contributed to big BJP win in UP

Don’t pay heed to trends: Difference in 100 seats just 500 votes says SP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: Despite the numbers favouring the BJP heavily, Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav has told his party workers not to pay heed to television trends.

He said that the party will form the government and the party workers should stay firm.

The difference in 100 seats is close to 500 votes in the trends of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.This is an appeal to the workers, office bearers and leaders of Samajwadi Party alliance to maintain vigilance, the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनावों के रुझानों में 100 सीटों का अंतर 500 वोटों के करीब है।



समाजवादी पार्टी गठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं, पदाधिकारियों एवं नेताओं से अपील है कि वो सतर्कता बनाए रखें। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) March 10, 2022

The BJP is poised to win over 250 seats in Goa, while the SP is currently ahead in 136. The BSP is ahead in 2, while the Congress and others in 1 and 2 respectively.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 14:05 [IST]