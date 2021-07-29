Don’t let guard down, be mindful of R factor: MHA tells states/UTs

New Delhi, July 29: The Union Home Ministry has asked all states and Union Territories to ensure that there is no increase in the reproduction number of COVID-19 or R factor.

The advisory comes in the wake of the upcoming festival season. The reproduction number of the virus commonly known as the R factor is hovering just below one, but is high in some of the states. As reiterated in my earlier DO letter dated July 14 2021, all efforts should be made to ensure that there is no increase in the R factor. Further strictest possible measures should be taken in the districts that are still showing high positivity rates, Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla wrote in his letter.

He also said that there should be continuous focus on the five fold strategy for effective management of COVID-19 that is test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

It may be noted that the absolute case numbers are significantly high. Therefore there is no room for complacency and the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated, as has been reiterated in my earlier communication.

