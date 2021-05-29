YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Domestic travel set to become costlier

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: Domestic air travel is set to become costlier as the Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday raised the lower limit on fares by 13 to 16 per cent, according to an official order.

    The increase in airfares will come into effect from June 1, it said.

    Domestic travel set to become costlier

    The upper limits on fares remain unchanged.

    The move is aimed at helping the airlines amid a devastating second wave of Covid-19 which has reduced air travel significantly.

    Suspension of international passenger flights extended to June 30Suspension of international passenger flights extended to June 30

    India had imposed lower and upper limits on airfares based on flight duration when services were resumed on May 25 last year after a two-month lockdown.

    On Friday, the official order said the lower limit for flights under 40 minutes of duration will be increased from Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,600 - an increase of 13 per cent.

    Similarly, flights with duration between 40 minutes and 60 minutes will have a lower limit of Rs 3,300 instead of Rs 2,900 now, the order said.

    More AIR TRAVEL News  

    Read more about:

    air travel civil aviation ministry domestic

    Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 8:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X