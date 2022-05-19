YouTube
    Domestic LPG price hiked again: Cylinders to cost over Rs 1,000 now

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 19: The prices of LPG cylinders has been hiked for the second time this month. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 3.50.

    The prices of commercial cylinders has shot up by Rs 8. With this increase, the prices of domestic cylinders now costs over Rs 1,000 in almost all cities in the country.

    Domestic LPG price hiked again: Cylinders to cost over Rs 1,000 now
    Representational Image

    The prime of domestic cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai Rs 1,003. In Kolkata the price is Rs 1,029 while in Chennai it will cost Rs 1,018.5 from today.

    In May 7, the price of the domestic LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 50. The prices of the commercial cylinder too was raised.

    A 19 kg LPG commercial cylinder is now being sold at Rs 2,354 in Delhi, 2,454 in Kolkata, 2,306 in Mumbai and 2,507 in Chennai. The commercial cylinder which is used by hotels and restaurants has seen an increase of Rs 750 in the past one year.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:12 [IST]
    X