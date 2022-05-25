Does this image of Jupiter look like a ‘dosa’ for you too?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 25: A user on Twitter posted an old image of a map of Jupiter that was created by NASA. The image has gone viral yet again.

This time however the image captured the image of netizens who likened it to the South Indian dish, Dosa.

Looking up from the very bottom of Jupiter 😲. Seen by NASA Cassini pic.twitter.com/4ibmSXO20b — Latest in space (@latestinspace) May 20, 2022

The image was posted by a Twitter handle called Latest in Space. It was captioned, " looking up from the very bottom of Jupiter. There were several comments on the image where people said that it looked like a dosa. Take a look at some of them below.

Looks like a designer dosa.https://t.co/OT6ghUfK7M — ג׳יקוב | |یعقوب | ജേക്കബ് | Jacob (@Jacobji01) May 21, 2022

This is what happens to my dosa on the dosa pan, when I rush to pickup a call... — Baskaran Rathinam (@baskar39024338) May 24, 2022

Very shiny though — ashish (@ashish16874753) May 21, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:35 [IST]