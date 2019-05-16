Does RSS want BJP to miss majority mark?

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, May 16: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wants that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should fall short of majority mark when the results of 2019 Lok Sabha elections are announced on May 23, claims a political analyst.

Talking to OneIndia on the condition of anonymity, the analyst says that the reason behind the RSS' wish is that it wants next Prime Minister must listen to it.

The analyst keeps a close watch on the political pulse of the nation and is in contact with the insiders of various political parties.

According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the backing of a clear majority in the outgoing Lok Sabha was too hot to handle for the RSS leadership.

"The RSS doesn't like Narendra Modi becoming the BJP and the BJP becoming Narendra Modi. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat feels that there is a growing cult for Narendra Modi and it's not a good thing," claims the analyst.

"The priorities of the RSS are different than the BJP and it feels that the BJP under Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah is only focused on power. The RSS has also been critical of the functioning of Modi and Shah and doesn't like many policies of Modi Government, like Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy. In a nutshell, it believes that Modi government hasn't served interests of the RSS," adds the analyst.

According to him, the RSS is very much clear about its goals and doesn't compromise on them.

"One of the reasons behind the fall of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2004 was the complete aloofness of the RSS during the elections."

It's notable that the relations between the Vajpayee government and RSS leadership were not very much cordial because many decisions of the Vajpayee government were not liked by the RSS.

The analyst claims that the strategy of the RSS during the 2019 Lok Sabha election is that it wants the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should achieve majority and not the BJP and that is why it has extended half-hearted support to the BJP.

"The RSS also realises that Prime Minister Modi is very famous and chances are there that he may achieve the majority on his own without its support. To thwart BJP majority, RSS nominee in BJP Ram Madhav on May 6 told Bloomberg News that the NDA and not the BJP will get majority," claims the analyst.

"Do you think that any leader of the ruling party will say that his party is going to miss the majority mark at a time when 118 were still remained to vote? It was a suicidal statement to ensure the BJP should not get the majority figure of 272 seats. To control the damage, the BJP leaders have started claiming to win 300 Lok Sabha seats," asserts the analyst.

According to him, if BJP crosses the majority mark then it will certainly not because of the RSS, which wants Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to replace Modi.