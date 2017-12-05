Does Rahul need a math teacher? Congress VP’s 7th query to Modi cites wrong figures

New Delhi, Dec 5: This time, math proved to be a stumbling block for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. The scion of the Gandhi family is infamous for committing silly mistakes in his speeches often.

However, on Tuesday, he had a facepalm moment when he posted wrong figures to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled on December 9 and 14.

As a part of the Gujarat polls, Rahul is regularly posting questions to Modi on Twitter regarding various issues. On Tuesday, while Rahul posted his seventh query to Modi he ended up citing wrong figures.

The soon-to-be Congress president in his tweet on Tuesday talked about rising prices of essential commodities. He also tweeted a table with figures showing the percentage rise in prices of gas cylinders, daals, tomato, onions, milk and diesel. However, all the percentages are inflated by 100 points on that table.

"Presenting the data on gas cylinders, Gandhi said that cost of one cylinder in 2014 was Rs 414, whereas, in 2017, it had gone up to Rs 742. Thereafter, instead of saying that there had been an increase of 79 percent, the Nehru-Gandhi scion erroneously mentioned it as a 179 percent increase," stated a report by ANI.

"That was not all! He followed it up by saying that price of pulses had risen by 177 percent instead of 77 percent, the price of tomatoes had gone up by 285 percent instead of 185 percent, that of onions had gone up by 200 percent instead of 100 percent, that of milk had gone up by 131 percent instead of 31 percent and the price of diesel had gone up by 113 percent instead of 13 percent," added the ANI report.

Once the faux pas on his part was cited by various media houses, Rahul deleted the original tweet and posted a new one with correct figures.

Below is the corrected version of the question:

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब



प्रधानमंत्रीजी-7वाँ सवाल:



जुमलों की बेवफाई मार गई

नोटबंदी की लुटाई मार गई

GST सारी कमाई मार गई

बाकी कुछ बचा तो -

महंगाई मार गई



बढ़ते दामों से जीना दुश्वार

बस अमीरों की होगी भाजपा सरकार? pic.twitter.com/1S8Yt0nI7B — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 5, 2017

Rahul has sought accountability from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the promises the saffron party made to the state in previous polls. "22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of the BJP rule)," is the tagline of Rahul's posers to the PM.

Regarding, why Modi or the BJP is yet to answer any of Rahul's queries, Union minister Jitendra Singh advised the Gandhi scion to change his scriptwriter.

"Its high time he gets his scriptwriter changed. This college-level poetry type statements don't deserve a response," said Singh.

OneIndia News