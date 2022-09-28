'We demand for RSS to be banned too', says Congress MP on PFI Ban

Document to make India an Islamic State among other material recovered during raid on PFI

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

From the UP leadership the NIA seized pen drives containing videos relating to the Islamic State and Ghazwat-ul-Hind

New Delhi, Sep 28: While there were repeated demands for a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) the back-to-back mega raids in the last two weeks resulted in a five year ban on the outfit and its affiliates.

The National Investigation Agency which carried out the raids along with the Enforcement Directorate seized incriminating material including bomb making manuals. The agencies in a note said that it had seized hundreds of incriminating materials. It listed a brochure and a CD related to Mission 2047. This was a document containing material to covert India into an Islamic State by 2047. This was seized from the vice-president of the PFI Maharashtra.

PFI banned: A demand that began in 2010 comes into force in 2022

The NIA also said that the PFI and its various front organisations had a presence in over 17 states in the country [and] over 1,300 criminal cases had been registered by Police and NIA against cadres of PFI and its front organisations in different states.

The agencies also shared details of alleged terror acts which included a manual on how to make an IED using easily available materials. This document was recovered from Mohammed Nadeem, the PFI leader from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA and ED carried out raids across the country in the past two weeks. Over 300 arrests were carried out following the raids.

On Tuesday the PFI issued a statement in which it said, "the organisation in its history of three decades has been endeavouring to prevent the youths from getting radicalised... and to bring them to the mainstream by instilling patriotism, strong allegiance to the Constitution of the country and respect the democratic values," it said. "Popular Front has never thought of or endeavoured to establish Islamic rule in the country."

Offices attached, funds seized, travel restrictions: The effect of the ban on PFI

PFI's associate organisations Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have also been banned.

A Government of India notification read that the PFI and its affiliates have been declared unlawful association with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

PFI and its associates or affiliates have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. They have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country, the notification also read.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 13:09 [IST]