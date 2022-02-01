Do you know who has presented most number of Union Budgets

Political parties have assured me of cooperation in running of House: LS speaker Om Birla

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fourth Union Budget today. Do you know who has presented the highest number not budgets?

Morarji Desai during his stint as Finance Minister between 1962 and 1969 has presented 10 Union Budgets making it the highest. The next on the list is P Chidambaram at 9, followed by Pranab Mukherjee (8). Yashwant Sinha and Dr. Manmohan Singh have presented 8 and 6 budgets respectively.

There are plenty of expectation from the Union Budget 2022. There is a demand to revise upward significantly the 80C education available up to Rs 15 lakh. Demands have also been made to make the optional concessionary tax regime more acceptable and raise the threshold Rs 15 lakh income for laying peal 30 per cent rate.

The Industry also wants a specialised regime for taxation of cryptocurrency. This is because crypto assets encompassing a wide array of digital asset like non fungible tokens, wrapped assets tokens will gain a lot of traction.

Further the corporates are expecting that a the entire amount of the expenditure incurred for helping the society and employees during COVID-19 will be allowed as deductible expenditure.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 8:39 [IST]