DMK MP RS Bharathi insults journalists; compares media with 'commercial sex workers'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Feb 17: In a 4-minute video clip that has gone viral on social media shows Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK MP RS Bharathi, MP and organising secretary of the DMK equating media persons to those in red light districts and called Brahmins as dogs.

The video shows Bharati saying,''making Dalits as judges was alms (pichai) given by Dravidian movement.'' He also compared media persons to those in red light districts and called Brahmins dogs. Bharati also said that the North Indians are brainless people.

Check out the tweet:

This didn't go well with netizens who have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

Just saw a 4 minute video clip of speech by #DMK MP R.S.Bharathi. In it he says that making Dalits as judges was alms (pichai) given by Dravidian movement. He compares media persons to those in red light districts & calls Brahmins dogs. @mkstalin @KanimozhiDMK @TRBRajaa — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) February 17, 2020

Oh shit. It's surprising to see #dmk guy is pissed off with media though having many media channels supporting them! So funny! — Hari (@itishariram) February 17, 2020

To see media talk with spine, one from DMK has to tease them. Otherwise they go under sand and hide themselves:) — Kasi காசி (@akaasi) February 17, 2020

He says this when almost all channels r backed up by DMK n supported by the media! Well is this another drama brewing? — vasuke venkatesan (@vasukevenkatesa) February 17, 2020

I guess you are in mission to make Stalin again opposition leader... First you are creating bad name for Stalin among dalit supporters...then creating wedge between dmk and media...great work...@mkstalin has to identify u before it is late — suresh k (@kskme0107) February 17, 2020

However, the DMK has not responded yet on the incident. However, it should be noted that the DMK aslo owns Kalaignar TV.

Bharathi is a lawyer by profession.

In June 2016, he was announced as the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha biennial polls. On 3 June 2016 he was elected unopposed along with T. K. S.Elangovan.