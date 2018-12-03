  • search

DMK, MDMK demand release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassins, Vaiko detained

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Dec 4: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko, who is demanding the release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassins, has been detained by police on Monday. 

    File photo of MDMK chief Vaiko
    File photo of MDMK chief Vaiko

    DMK and MDMK staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan for the release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassins.

    Also read: Sajjad Lone's father responsible for gun culture in Kashmir Valley: Farooq Abdullah

    On September 9, Tamil Nadu cabinet of ministers recommended to Governor Banwarilal Purohit that the eight convicts be released. 

    Twenty-eight years after the conviction of the assassins of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, members of the film fraternity and netizens are demanding the release of the prisoners.

    With the state government has passed a cabinet resolution for the release of convicts, their fate now lies in the hands of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

    More chennai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    chennai tamil nadu rajiv gandhi banwarilal purohit

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 14:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue