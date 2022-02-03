DMK, Cong members from Tamil Nadu walk out of LS over NEET Bill

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 3: The members of the Congress and the DMK walked out of the Lok Sabha on Thursday demanding a recall of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi after his decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill.

DMK floor leader TR Baalu expressed shock over Ravi's decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill saying it went against the interests of rural and economically poor students.

The members of the DMK and the Congress trooped into the Well raising slogans against the Tamil Nadu governor. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the role of constitutional authorities such as a governor should not be discussed in the House.

A statement from Raj Bhavan said, "After detailed study of the L.A.Bill No.43 of 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses seeking exemption from NEET, and the Report of the High Level Committee constituted by the State Government in this regard, which is the basis for the Bill and also examining the pre-NEET status of social justice in medical admission especially for students coming from socially and economically poor background, is of the opinion that the Bill is against interests of the students specially the rural and economically poor students of the State,"

"Hence, the Hon'ble Governor has returned the Bill to the Hon'ble Speaker, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 01, 2022, giving detailed reasons, for its re-consideration by the House," it said.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 20:20 [IST]