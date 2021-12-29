YouTube
    DK Shivakumar once again loses cool over selfie-seeker in viral video

    New Delhi, Dec 29: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar lost cool once again when a supporter from his own party tried to take a selfie. The incident occurred in Mandya on Tuesday.

    In the video which has now gone viral, Shivakumar apparently gets annoyed by a Congress supporter for coming close to him and attempting to take a selfie without his consent. This is not the first time where Shivakumar has lost cool against self-seekers.

    A couple of months ago, he had slapped another supporter, who wanted to click a selfie with him. The state Congress chief had then said that "he is a close relative", as per a report on ANI.

    In the latest clip, DK Shivakumar forcefully grabs the cellphone from the selfie-seeker and slams him for his act. "Don't you have common sense," the state Congress chief is heard saying in the video.

    The incident occurred at Shivapura in Mandya when he had come to attend an event.

    In 2018, a similar incident was reported. He had attacked a man for trying to take selfie without permission in Ballari.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 13:37 [IST]
