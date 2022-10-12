Diwali gift: Modi govt announces bonus for railways employees

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 12: In a major decision, the central government on Wednesday announced a productivity-linked bonus of Rs 1,832 crore for 11.27 lakh employees of Indian Railways. The bonus will be for 78 days with a maximum amount of Rs 17,951 per beneficiary.

"Productivity linked bonus of Rs 1,832 crores will be given to 11.27 lakh employees of railways. It will be a bonus of 78 days and Rs 17,951 will be its maximum limit," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

"Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the dussehra/puja holidays. The above amount has been paid to various categories, including track maintainers, drivers and guards, station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, controllers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other group 'C' staff. The financial implication has been estimated to be Rs 1,832.09 crore," said a press release from the railway ministry.

The above decision for payment of PLB has been taken despite adverse financial situation caused by post-Covid challenges, a statement from the government said. The actual number of PLB days paid is more than the days worked out on the basis of defined formulae, it said.

The bonus amount is considered as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.