Diwali 2021: 9 lakh diyas to be lit in Ayodhya this year

Lucknow, Nov 03: The Uttar Pradesh government is set for grand Diwali 2021 celebrations this year with 12 lakh earthen lamps, nine lakh of which lit on the banks of the Saryu, surpassing the previous Diwali record.

In 2020, over six lakh earthen lamps were lit during the "Deepotsav" to celebrate the festival, creating a world record.

"This year in Ayodhya, 9 lakh diyas will be lit. This 9 lakh represents houses where people started residing, under PM Awas Yojana Urban. We've provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in Rural and Urban schemes," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.

"I appeal to all public representatives in the state who are more than 8 lakh in number to adopt one house each and contribute towards lighting diyas and distributing sweets to them. I appeal to them to give #Diwali gifts to the children in these families," he said.

According to a government statement, the staging of Ram Lilas, a 3D holographic display, laser show and fireworks will be part of the five-day-long celebrations, beginning Monday.

Nine lakh lamps will be lit on the banks of the river with the rest three lakh in parts of the town on November 3 from 6 pm to 6.30 pm, it said. A cultural group from Sri Lanka has been invited to stage the Ram Lila while a series of literary and cultural activities will be held from November 1 to 5.