  • search

Disqualified AIADMK MLAs to approach SC against Madras HC verdict

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Oct 26: Disqualified 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs have decided to approach the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court verdict which upheld their disqualification.

    hanga Tamil Selvan, one of the disqualified MLAs, adressing the edia. Courtesy: ANI news
    hanga Tamil Selvan, one of the disqualified MLAs, adressing the edia. Courtesy: ANI news

    Thanga Tamil Selvan, one of the disqualified MLAs, told media persons, "Our advocate says that there are many drawbacks in this verdict by Madras High Court. Within 30 to 90 days, we will approach the Supreme Court."

    TTV Dhinakaran had told the media after the Madras HC verdict"If the 18 MLAs decide to go to the Supreme Court, we will go; or else we will wait for the by polls. But whenever elections happen, we will win. " 

    Senior AIADMK ministers celebrated the HC verdict along with chief minister and the deputy chief minister. Meanwhile, Palaniswami has said that if the Election Commission decides to conduct by-elections in these seats based on the court's verdict, AIADMK will contest and win in all of them.

    Eighteen AIADMK MLAs were disqualified for "anti-party activities" in 2017 for supporting the Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction by P Dhanapal, the Speaker of the House, under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) after they expressed a lack of confidence in chief minister E Palaniswami.

    Read more about:

    aiadmk chennai tamil nadu supreme court

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 14:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue