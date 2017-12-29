Dinakaran takes oath as RK Nagar MLA; trains gun at EPS-OPS

TTV Dinakaran takes oath as MLA of RK Nagar, warns EPS-OPS fraction of AIADMK | Oneindia News

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran on Friday took oath as the MLA of Chennai's R K Nagar Assembly constituency. After taking the oath, Dinakaran, without taking names, warned certain leaders of AIADMK to mend their ways.

"5-6 people in the party (AIADMK) are working for own selfish motives, I warn them, they should mend their ways otherwise what happened in RK Nagar will happen to them as well," he told the media.

Soon after winning the RK Nagar bypoll on Sunday, Dinakaran had said that the incumbent EPS-OPS government would fall within a few months.

O Panneerselvam (OPS), the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and someone who was instrumental in Dinakaran's ouster from the party, refrained from reacting to the remarks by Sasikala's nephew.

"He has completely dreamt it, I cannot comment on his dreams," Panneerselvam said.

Dinakaran registered a thumping victory in the R K Nagar bypoll contesting as an independent candidate. While AIADMK's Madhusudhanan stood a distant third, all other candidates lost their deposits in the high voltage electoral fight.

OneIndia News