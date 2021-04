Voters in Bengal being harassed by CRPF: Mamata

BJP to win 63-68 seats in first three phases in Bengal: Shah

Mamata Banerjee gets EC notice for appealing to Muslims in Bengal

Dilip Ghosh's convoy allegedly attacked in Cooch Behar

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Apr 07: Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh's convoy attacked in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar allegedly by TMC workers.

The incident happened after Ghosh was on his way out after holding a campaign meeting at the Sitalkuchi Panchayat Samiti ground.