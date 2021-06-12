Digvijay known for 'pro-Pakistan' views: Jitin Prasada

New Delhi, June 12: Jitin Prasada, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP, criticised Digvijay Singh on Saturday for his "pro-Pakistan" views after the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister in an audio chat purportedly said that the Congress will have a "relook" at the nullification of Article 370 if the Modi government loses power.

Prasada tweeted, "He is known for his pro-Pakistan views. This way one day he might even condemn Indira ji for dividing Pakistan."

After the neighbouring country lost to India in the 1971 war when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, Bangladesh was carved out of Pakistan and became an independent country.

Prasada, who is from Uttar Pradesh, recently severed his family''s three-generation ties with the Congress and joined the BJP.

'Stick to party's official stance on Article 370': Congress after Digvijay Singh's remarks spark controversy

"The decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K is extremely, I would say, sad decision, and the Congress party would certainly have a relook on the issue," Singh purportedly said, according to excerpts of his clubhouse conversation available on social media.

He was responding to a question about the "way forward" on the issue "once the Modi government is gone".

The BJP launched a scathing attack on Singh and top Congress leaders, accusing them of speaking "the language of Pakistan" and spewing venom against India.

Facing flak, Digvijay Singh posted a tweet saying, "Illiterates cannot understand the difference between shall and consider."

Talking to PTI, a senior State Congress spokesperson said this was a national issue and the party has yet not issued any guidelines to speak on this subject.

"We can't give a reaction on Singh's alleged statement on this issue as of now," he said.

Meanwhile, former minister and Congress MLA from Raghogarh, Jaivardhan Singh, son of Digvijay Singh, in a tweet said, "The next election will not be fought on Article 370 but on the issues of rising inflation, unemployment and the devastation caused by COVID-19 in the country."