‘Differing views only exist in Congress’: Rahul Gandhi on G-23

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 17: Making his first public comments on the group of 23 dissenters (G-23), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that such differing points of view can only survive in his party.

"In our party, 20 people have different views. But do you think they can exist in the BJP, the BSP or the TMC... No, they cannot exist in any other party except the Congress," he said in an interaction with a group of faculty members and students of the Brown University.

"The biggest problem with the BJP and the RSS is that they have no capacity to look inside themselves," he was quoted syaing by IANS.

The G-23 leaders, who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August last year demanding organisational overhaul, had expressed their desire to canvass for the party in the upcoming elections.

In the letter, the G-23 sought an overhaul within the party in view of frequent failures at the elections.

The demand intensified over time, and the dissenters including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, continued to debate and defy the party position from time to time.

Congress G-23's original members were: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tiwari, Anand Sharma, PJ Kurien, Renuka Chaudhary, Milind Deora, Mukul Wasnik, Jitin Prasada, Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, M Veerappa Moily, Prithviraj Chavan, Ajay Singh, Raj Babbar, Arvind Singh Lovely, Kaul Singh Thakur, Kuldeep Sharma, Yoganand Shastri, Sandeep Dixit and Vivek Tankha.