Didn’t think twice before getting into bed with Shiv Sena: Captain hits out at Congress

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: Former Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh while tendering his resignation from the Congress has levelled a series of allegations against the party and many leaders.

He also made allegations against Sonia Gandhi and her two children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. In the letter Singh said that Rahul and Priyanka instead of reining in. Navjot Sidhu, an unstable individual and acolyte of Pakistani deep state patronised him.

Sonia Gandhi turned a blind eye to the shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by General Secretary in charge, Harish Rawat. "You probably thought that if this third world emergency imposition kind of circus that happened in June 1975 was not enacted, I would have whisked the MLAs to some resort... Despite knowing me for the better part of my 52 years in Public life and that too at a deeply personal level you never understood me or my character. You thought I was getting on in years and should be put to pasture, his letter said.

When you chose to appoint a person who had been with the BJP for 14 years as PPC President, I thought to myself where has the Congress come to. However his appointment was only a continuum given that Nana Patole from the BJP and Revnath Reddy from the RSS had earlier been appointed as Presidents of Maharashtra and Telangana respectively. A party that today hurls accusations at me for taking up the farmers cause with the NDA/BJP Government at the Centre did not think twice before getting into bed with the Shiv Sena when it suited it. Who is Communal and who is therefore Secular it is for the people to judge, the former Punjab CM's letter also read.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 8:29 [IST]