Didi is looking for a 2nd seat, it is certain that Mamata is losing Nandigram: JP Nadda

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 03: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has said that TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "certainly" losing from Nandigram and is searching for another seat to contest.

Speaking to a media organisation, Nadda said that her people told him that the West Bengal CM was searching for a second seat.

"This is their strategy and they know better about it, but we have information that she is searching and their people have said so to me. However, I cannot take a guarantee of this as they know it. But she is losing Nandigram, this is certain," he said.

Rahul Gandhi explains why Congress BSP, SP and NCP are not winning elections

"Rahul Gandhi has limited knowledge of Assam's culture. He (Badruddin Ajmal) threw away Gamosa. So is he Assam's identity or Srimanta Sankardev, Gopinath Bardoloi or Bhupen Hazarika Assam's identity? People doing opportunism politics are going with Badruddin," Nadda added.

"In West Bengal, we're forming govt & the results will be astounding. People of Bengal are eager to oust Mamata govt lock, stock, and barrel. In the first 2 phases, it is clear that TMC is gone and BJP is coming here. BJP's victory is certain," Nadda said

"That is her (Mamata Banerjee) strategy, she will know. But we have info that she is looking for it (another constituency). Her people told me this. She will know it but it is certain that she is losing in Nandigram," the BJP chief said.