Did Rahul sit in a temple like he was offering namaz? Ask Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath has claimed that Rahul Gandhi was told off by a priest at a temple for sitting as if he was about to offer namaz. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister made the statement while taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's frequent temple visits in Gujarat.

The statement was made during a media event hosted by a television channel. "I feel like laughing. Poor thing does not even know how to sit in a temple", Yogi said.

"When he had gone to Kashi Vishwanath temple, he was sitting as if he was about to offer namaz. The priest had to tell him, this is a temple, not a mosque," the UP CM also added.

Former Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah was quick to react. We do not sit for namaz Yogiji, so when you decide to tell lies to polarise votes, how about you lie about things you know about, he said.

OneIndia News