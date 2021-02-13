YouTube
    Dia Mirza to marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi next week

    Mumbai, Feb 13: Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is set to tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 in an intimate ceremony. The duo will exchange wedding vows in presence of their families and close friends.

    Dia Mirza

    "Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in presence of family and close friends. It is going to be a private ceremony," a source told PTI.

    Mirza, known for her roles in "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein", "Sanju" and "Thappad, has been in a relationship with Rekhi for some time, but the couple never went public with their romance. The 39-year-old actor was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha.

    They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years. As per reports, Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The ex-couple shares a daughter together.

