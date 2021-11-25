DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 soon: Steps to check marks

Heavy rain likely to lash Kerala, 6 districts on orange alert

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 25: The Kerala Plus One Annual Examination Results 2021 would be declared soon. Once declared, students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website.

DHSE Kerala held plus one offline exam from September 24 to October 18, 2021. As many as 4 lakh students had appeared in the exams.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2021: Websites to check

Students can check their results on the official website keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can check the result using date of birth and roll number details.

DHSE Kerala result for Plus Two exam will also be available third party websites like Saphalam app and iExaMS

Kerala Plus Two Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the DHSE plus two class 12 result tab.

Enter the necessary credentials like the roll number and registration number.

Download and take a printout for further reference.

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:18 [IST]