YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath International Yoga Day 2022 Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DHSE Kerala Class 12th Result 2022 declared: How to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 21: Kerala Class 12 Exam Results 2022 released on Tuesday. Students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results on the official website.

    The Department of Higher Secondary Education conducted the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Exam 2022 from March 30, 2022, and April 22, 2022. Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022.

    DHSE Kerala Class 12th Result 2022 to be out soon: How to check

    The DHSE kerala plus two result 2022 is modelled on a nine-point grading system -- A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E.. The highest grade value is 9 and the lowest 1. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the Save A Year, exam.

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: Websites to check

    dhsekerala.gov.in
    keralaresults.nic.in

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: How to check

    • Go to the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.
    • Now, click on the "Kerala Plus Two Result 2022" link.
    • Provide your roll number and submit.
    • The Kerala Board Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Take a printout for future reference.

    Comments

    More KERALA News  

    Read more about:

    kerala results

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X