DHSE Kerala Class 12th Result 2022 declared: How to check

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 21: Kerala Class 12 Exam Results 2022 released on Tuesday. Students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results on the official website.

The Department of Higher Secondary Education conducted the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Exam 2022 from March 30, 2022, and April 22, 2022. Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022.

The DHSE kerala plus two result 2022 is modelled on a nine-point grading system -- A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E.. The highest grade value is 9 and the lowest 1. Students who obtain grade D or below have to appear for the Save A Year, exam.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: Websites to check

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website- keralaresults.nic.in .

. Now, click on the "Kerala Plus Two Result 2022" link.

Provide your roll number and submit.

The Kerala Board Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.