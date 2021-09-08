YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dharmendra Pradhan appointed BJP in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 08: The BJP on Wednesday appointed Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, which is due to be held early next year.

    Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been appointed as its in-charge for the Punjab Assembly polls, which are due to be held early next year. The party has also appointed Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi along with MP Vinod Chavda as its co-incharges for the assembly polls.

    Dharmendra Pradhan appointed BJP in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

    Punjab will go to the polls along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur next year.

    The BJP is at the receiving end of the farmers' protests against three farm laws in Punjab, a state which is seen as most affected by the stir.

    The saffron party has been pulling out all the stops to emerge as a strong force in Punjab which is set for a multi-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP alliance and the BJP.

    More DHARMENDRA PRADHAN News  

    Read more about:

    dharmendra pradhan

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X