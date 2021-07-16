Devotees can worship Ram Lalla at Ayodhya from end of 2023

New Delhi, July 16: The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will open for devotees for worshipping the Ram Lalla by the end of 2023. The entire 70 acre campus will be completed by the end of 2025, the officers bearers of the trust overseeing the project said.

The 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust met with engineers and architects, following which the announcement was made. Chmpat Rai, the general secretary of the trust said that by the the end of 2023, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple will be opened for devotees to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

Construction work on the 70 acre Temple complex will be completed by the end of 2025, following which the entire Temple will be opened for devotees, he also said.

Rai also said that the complex will have the provision of rainwater harvesting so that the water collected in the campus does not choke the drains outside the Temple. All the existing trees in the complex will be preserved so that they provide natural cooling to devotees.

He said that a media visit is being planned on August 5 this year as the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Temple will complete one year. The complex will also have a museum, research centre, record room, auditorium, centre for tourists, administrative building, cow shed and a yaghya shale.

