YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Development trajectory: PM to interact with DMs of various districts today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with DMs of various districts on 22nd January, 2022 at around 11 AM, via video conferencing.

    Development trajectory: PM to interact with DMs of various districts today
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The Prime Minister will take direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced.

    It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth & development across the country. This is in line with the commitment of the Government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 8:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X