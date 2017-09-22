Development only way to solve India’s problems: PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a strong pitch for development saying it is the only way to solve the problems that India is facing and urged state governments to work in tandem to make the country poverty-free.

Addressing the gathering after launching a number of projects in Varanasi Modi said BJP government is focusing on such development which can empower the poor.

"Development in all spheres is the one and only way to solve the problems faced by the country. We are trying hard to move ahead on the path of development with full commitment. The full stress of our government is on uplift of poor," he said

"All our schemes have been prepared keeping in mind the empowerment of all sections of the society. The country is moving ahead with the development of poor and middle class people," he added.

He further said that these infrastructure projects will give a huge financial push to Uttar Pradesh.

Recalling his days in Varanasi, Modi said, "I fought the Lok Sabha elections from both Baroda and Varanasi, and won both, but I chose to let go of the Baroda seat because I knew there are many people there who will take of the development. I wanted to devote my time to Varanasi."

Modi arrived at his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Friday, in his first visit to the place since the BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

