Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim health condition stable, discharged from Rohtak PGIMS

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, May 13: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was admitted to the hospital after he took ill, was examined by doctors at PGIMS in Rohtak, and his condition was described as "stable".

    "A seven-member board of doctors examined him. His condition is stable," a senior doctor of the PGIMS, Rohtak said on Thursday.

    Various tests and other examinations were being conducted by the doctors, she said.

    Asked if his samples for COVID test had been taken, she told reporters in Rohtak that the Dera chief was initially a bit hesitant when he was admitted on Wednesday evening, but he was told that these were mandatory.

    "We had asked him for samples at that time, but he was a bit hesitant initially. Our team of doctors will take these samples as per protocol in the wake of prevailing COVID situation," the doctor said.

    She said a medical team from PGIMS, Rohtak had visited Sunaria jail on Wednesday when they received information from authorities that the sect head had taken ill.

    Notably, the doctors deputed at the prison too had checked him and found fluctuation in his blood pressure.

    Later, on the advice of the doctors he was taken to PGIMS hospital in Rohtak.

    The 53-year-old chief of the Sirsa-headquartered sect is being kept under the observation of a team of doctors in the government hospital. Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged in Rohtak''s Sunaria jail since 2017 following his conviction for raping two of his women disciples.

    The dera chief was in August 2017 sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the rape case.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 16:38 [IST]
    X