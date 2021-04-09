Deposit Rs 10 crore says SC in Italian Marine case

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 09: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that the Italian government has agreed to pay Rs 10 crore as compensation to the kin of the fishermen killed by the Italian Marines off the coast of Kerala in 2012.

    The court directed the Italian government to deposit Rs 10 crore which would be paid to the families of the fishermen. The SC in turn asked the Ministry of External Affairs to deposit the money paid by the Italian government with it for the disbursal of the recipients.

    Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta informed the court that Italy had agreed to deposit the money within three days of the government receiving the same. The court then said that it would hear the Centre's plea for the closure of the case against the Italian Marines, who killed two Indian fishermen, a week after the money is deposited.

    The matter was heard by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramaian.

