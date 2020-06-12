Deplorable says SC on treatment of COVID-19 victims

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 12: The Supreme Court has taken strong note of the treatment being meted out to COVID-19 patients and also the dead bodies in hospitals. The court described the treatment as deplorable and worse than what animals would have to suffer.

The court also sought a detailed report from the states of Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal regarding this while taking suo motu cognisance of media reports.

A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, " COVID-19 patients are being treated worse than animals. In one case, a dead body was found in the garbage, the court also noted.

Delhi was criticised with the court pointing out the conditions in hospitals as well as the reduced testing. The court noted that patients are running from pillar to post to get themselves admitted even though a large number of beds in government hospitals are lying vacant.

The court also took note that dead bodies of COVID-19 patients were lying unattended in the lobby and waiting area of Delhi's LNJP hospital. The court said that the governments are duty bound to ensure adequate infrastructure in hospitals and also that COVID-19 patients are attended by the health care workers.