‘Demonetisation baby’, Khazanchi, turns 1, Akhilesh joins the birthday bash in UP

Lucknow, Dec 4: Saifai in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday celebrated an unusual birthday. The birthday bash was also joined by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, as Saifai is considered to be a stronghold of the party.

It was the first birthday of Khazanchi Nath, the boy who was born while his mother was standing in a bank queue in Kanpur, UP, last year following demonetisation.

The baby boy after his birth was named Khazanchi, which in Hindi means cashier, to stress on the fact that he was born under extraordinary circumstances when the entire nation was facing cash crisis after the announcement of demonetisation.

The demonetisation or note ban was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 last year to fight against black money, corruption and terror funding. Due to demonetisation, high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were scrapped immediately which led to massive cash crunch across the country for several months.

Etawah: Birthday of a child Khazanchi Nath, born while his mother was standing in a queue outside a bank last year, celebrated by Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in Saifai. pic.twitter.com/5rTlvGmAUi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 3, 2017

The irony is that although Khazanchi's name stands for cashier, the boy's family is very poor. In fact, his mother is a polio patient and his father died a few months before his birth due to tuberculosis. Khazanchi also has four elder siblings.

After the boy's birth, Akhilesh, the then CM of UP, announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for Khazanchi's family.

On Sunday, during the birthday celebrations, Akhilesh once again attacked the Narendra Modi government for ignoring the plight of the poor people like Khazanchi's family and failing to fulfill the promises made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the betterment of underprivileged section.

नोटबंदी में बैंक की क़तार में जन्मा ‘ख़ज़ांची’ एक साल का हो गया, लेकिन उसके घरवालों का खाता आज भी ख़ाली है. वो काला धन वापस आने की झूठी उम्मीदों की क़तार में आज भी खड़े हैं. वो ग़रीब-भोले लोग तो ये भी नहीं जानते कि “राजनीतिक जुमला” किसे कहते हैं. pic.twitter.com/c15VjlBsCi — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 3, 2017

On December 2, 2016, Khazanchi was born on the stairs of a bank in Kanpur, UP, after his mother, Sarvesha Devi waited for over five hours to collect cash following demonetisation.

The opposition parties, including the Congress and the SP, have been constantly targeting the Modi government for hastily imposing the demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that have allegedly led to massive problems for the commoners and failed to bring about the positive results as promised by the BJP government while announcing the twin economic measures.

