Democracy is beyond elections: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the Prime Minister is expected to announce a major scheme "for the poor" at 6.30 pm, called Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Scheme.

Speaking at the BJP's National Executive meeting being held in New Delhi, Modi is reported to have told his partymen that the party "should be taken beyond elections" and made an "instrument of mass participation".

Jaitley, quoting Modi, said that the "the fight will go on till corruption has been wiped out". "The country comes first, party second," the PM is reported to have said.

Jaitley said Modi also accused the Opposition of using "harsh words" in its criticism when "there is no specific allegation". "Harsh language cannot be a substitute for substantive charge," Jaitley, quoting Modi, said.

Modi attended the closed-door day-long meeting since morning today. BJP chief Amit Shah delivered the inaugural address, in which he criticised Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on dynastic politics.

The two-day National Executive meeting was inaugurated by Shah on Sunday, who also held a meeting with office-bearers, state chiefs and organisational leaders to finalise agenda items, including resolutions, which the national executive is expected to discuss today, the birth anniversary of Hindutva icon Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

