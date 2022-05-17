Delimitation in J&K democratic process, Pak has no locus standi on it: MEA

The Resistence Front gets another name as systematic targeting of Kashmiri Pandits continue

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 17: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that India categorically rejects the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

"We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the MEA said in a stataement.

The MEA also said that Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India, including the Indian territories under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation.

The entire territory of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has been, is and shall always remain an integral part of India, the MEA added.

IT further said that the delimitation exercise in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a democratic exercise based on the principles of extensive stakeholder consultation and participation.

It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India's internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda, the MEA also said.

We reiterate that Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism; stop the grave and persistent human rights violations in Pakistan occupied Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (PoJKL); refrain from effecting any further material changes in the status of PoJKL; and vacate the Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation," the ministry also said in a response to a media query.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 13:57 [IST]