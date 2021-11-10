Teary eyes and itchy throats as Delhi’s air quality goes off the charts

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for second day in row, AQI at 382

New Delhi, Nov 10: The air quality in Delhi remained in the "very poor" category on second consecutive day on Wednesday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 382.

The central pollution watchdog also observed that substantially high emissions due to the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, local factors and stubble burning led to the decline in the air quality of Delhi to the 'severe' category.

"As per IMD's forecast, winds are expected to be north-westerly for the next five days which may possibly lead to a high contribution of stubble burning," the CPCB said, adding the air quality may fluctuate between the higher end of 'very poor' and 'severe' category in the coming days.

It directed the authorities to increase the frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads and sprinkling of water on roads and ensure that all brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are closed in Delhi-NCR.

It directed the states to maximise the generation of power from existing natural gas-based plants to reduce the operation of coal-based power plants in the NCR and intensify public transport services and introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel.

States to disseminate information about air pollution levels and for creating awareness among citizens regarding steps to minimise air pollution.

Implementing agencies, at appropriate level, must closely monitor actions taken and submit a daily report to concerned state pollution control boards and pollution control committees (SPCB/PCCs) which will review and further submit reports to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and CPCB," the pollution watchdog said.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 9:06 [IST]