Delhiites may soon get money for unscheduled power cuts

Delhiites may soon be paid for unscheduled power cuts at your home if lieutenant governor Anil Baijal approves the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's proposal to penalise distribution companies. The compensation would be provided to consumers in their monthly electricity bills.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved the policy to provide compensation to users in case of "unscheduled power cuts by the private power distribution companies" and it was later sent to the Lt. Governor for approval.

"According to this new policy, in the case of an unscheduled power cut, the DISCOMS (power distribution companies) will have to restore the electricity within one hour, and failure to do so shall result in a penalty of Rs 50 per hour per consumer for the first two hours and Rs 100 per hour per consumer after two hours," an official statement said, reports IANS.

Notably, in 2016, the government had implemented a decision to penalise discoms for unscheduled power cuts. The AAP government's move was struck down by the Delhi High Court since theit didn't have approval from the L-G's office, according to reports.

